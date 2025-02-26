AECI says no to fire sale of noncore assets
SA’s share of the business is shrinking, partly due to ongoing issues with local mining industry
26 February 2025 - 16:39
Diversified chemical solutions group AECI is not tempted to fire sale the four businesses it has held for sale, with CEO Holger Riemensperger saying the company will wait for the right offers.
The company put up several businesses: Much Asphalt, Animal Health, Schrim, Sans Fibers and Beverage up for sale as the group reshuffles its strategy focuses on its mining and chemicals businesses...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.