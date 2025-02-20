Companies / Industrials

Renault revenue rises on lower costs, new launches

CFO hopes new European carbon emissions rules will be relaxed

20 February 2025 - 16:34
by Gilles Guillaume and Dominique Patton
A logo of Renault is seen outside a Renault car dealer in Arnhem, Netherlands on February 18 2025. File Picture: REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
Paris — French automaker Renault reported a record operating profit for 2024 on Thursday, beating expectations, as lower costs and a string of new launches boosted margins.

The company, one of the few in the sector to have maintained its targets last year, reported operating profit of €4.3bn, up 3.5% on the previous year and above a company compiled consensus forecast of €4.2bn.

Revenue rose 7.4% to €56.2bn, well ahead of the expected €54.5bn driven by launches including the popular compact electric R5 and a range of new hybrids.

Renault reported an operating margin for 2024 of 7.6%, meeting its target of at least 7.5% for the year.

However, it lowered margin expectations this year to at least 7%, noting that tough new European carbon emissions targets would erode one percentage point from its margin, equivalent to about €500m of operating profit.

The company remains “hopeful” the rules will be relaxed, CFO Thierry Pieton told journalists, but was not counting on that for its financial forecasts.

It expects to spend on discounts to sell more electric vehicles while also raising the prices of petrol cars to help it meet the targets, he said, but it continues to rule out pooling its emissions with other carmakers.

Renault was one of the only major car manufacturers that did not issue a profit warning last year, as a global decline in demand for new cars and operational issues hit larger peers such as Volkswagen and Stellantis hard.

Top European automaker Volkswagen warned on profit twice last year before entering months of negotiations with unions over a plan to cut thousands of jobs and reduce capacity to help it lower costs.

Stellantis also issued a profit warning in September after struggling to turn around poor performance in the US, leading to the resignation of its CEO months later.

Renault has so far stuck to its targets, helped by an overhaul of its manufacturing layout and strategy started in 2020.

Under CEO Luca de Meo, it has joined up with other companies to share investment costs and also revamped its vehicle line-up, launching 10 new models in 2024 with plans for seven more this year.

However, its 2024 net income on a group share basis fell to €752m from €2.2bn a year earlier after accounting for disposal of shares in Japanese automaker Nissan, a partial impairment on its investment in the firm and a much lower contribution from its earnings.

Renault said it would pay a dividend of €2.2 compared with €1.85 for 2023.

Reuters

