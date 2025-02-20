Hulamin shrugs off impact of US tariffs
Share price leaps after company says duties will not affect its competitive position in US market
20 February 2025 - 18:05
The share price of Pietermaritzburg-based aluminium group Hulamin shot up on Thursday after the company said it was unfazed by the hefty tariffs imposed two weeks ago by US President Donald Trump in his crackdown on imports into the world’s largest economy.
Trump announced this month that he planned to impose a 25% tariff on all imported steel and aluminium in a bid to boost American producers in a move that will spike the costs of soft drinks and beer and many everyday grocery items sold in steel and aluminium cans...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.