Barloworld’s Mongolia business shines with strong growth
Pressure in the takeover target’s Southern African trading environment being absorbed by expansion in Asia
20 February 2025 - 19:50
Takeover target Barloworld said its revenue for the four months to January 2025 increased 1% as its Mongolia operation continues to be a strong pillar in the group’s arsenal.
The company on Thursday said Barloworld Mongolia delivered revenue growth of 80% relative to the prior period, supported by prime product sales and aftermarket demand...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.