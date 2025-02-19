Companies / Industrials

EV maker Nikola files for bankruptcy protection

Firm joins list of EV start-ups that have failed as funding dried up due to high interest rates and wilting demand

19 February 2025 - 19:44
by Akash Sriram
Nikola's logo at an event in Turin, Italy. Picture: REUTERS/MASSIMO PINCA
Bengaluru — Nikola said on Wednesday it had filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and would pursue a sale of its assets, the latest electric vehicle maker to stumble after grappling with tepid demand, rapid cash burn and funding challenges.

The development ends a challenging journey, which included several leadership changes, plummeting share values and short-seller allegations.

EV start-ups that went public during the pandemic, promising to revolutionise the sector, such as Fisker, Proterra and Lordstown Motors, have filed for bankruptcy in recent years as funding for their capital-intensive operations dried up due to high interest rates and flagging demand.

“Like other companies in the electric vehicle industry, we have faced various market and macroeconomic factors that have impacted our ability to operate,” Nikola CEO Steve Girsky said in a statement.

“Unfortunately, our very best efforts have not been enough to overcome these significant challenges.”

Elon Musk-led EV pioneer Tesla reported its first drop in annual sales in 2024 as high borrowing costs and an ageing line-up crimped demand, despite offers and incentives.

China’s BYD slashes entry price for smart EVs

Electric vehicle giant includes ‘God’s Eye’ advanced driver-assistance system in most models
Life
1 week ago

Nikola, which started out making battery-powered semi-trucks and pivoted to electric trucks that use hydrogen, said it decided to sell assets to maximise value and ensure an orderly wind down.

The firm will continue some support operations for trucks in the field and some hydrogen-fuelling operations until the end of March.

Nikola, based in Phoenix, Arizona, delivered its first vehicle in December 2021. A series of fire incidents involving its electric trucks in 2023 resulted in a recall of all its vehicles and raised safety concerns.

Nikola ramped up production of its hydrogen-powered trucks in 2024, but still lost hundreds of thousands of dollars on every vehicle sold as fleet operators were reluctant buy electric vehicles amid high borrowing costs.

The stock fell about 38% on Wednesday, valuing the company at less than $50m. That compares with a peak market capitalisation of about $27bn in 2020, when it was valued more than Ford.

“Just the struggles that they have faced, plus the increasing competition, operational challenges, and high cost for the EV industry as a whole. I think all of that came together,” said Sarah Foss, head of legal at credit and restructuring analysis firm Debtwire.

Struggling finances

The company, which has said its plant at Coolidge can produce about 2,400 trucks per year across three shifts, listed assets of between $500m and $1bn. It estimated its liabilities were between $1bn and $10bn, according to a filing with the US bankruptcy court.

Nikola’s cash and cash equivalents dropped to $198.3m at the end of September from $464.7m at the end of 2023. On Wednesday, the company said it was entering chapter 11 proceedings with $47m cash.

The stock has fallen below $1 several times and the company resorted to a share consolidation last year to comply with Nasdaq’s listing rules.

Shortly after the company went public in 2020 through a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company it was hit by a scathing report by short-seller Hindenburg, which disbanded earlier this year. Nikola denied the allegations.

Founder and then CEO Trevor Milton was convicted of fraud in 2022 and sentenced to four years in prison the following year.

Reuters

RADHIKA MIA: Without swift action SA risks losing footing in global automotive industry

SA has missed its early-adopter advantage in the global EV market, but it is not too late to act
Opinion
7 hours ago

‘We shook empires’: Hindenburg Research founder shuts short-seller firm

Nathan Anderson says he plans to open-source his methodology over the next months
Companies
1 month ago

Nikola beats hydrogen big rig delivery estimates

The company sets ambitious target of 350 for 2024
World
10 months ago

Nikola appoints industry veteran Thomas Okray as finance chief

Okray to take charge immediately at electric truck maker
Companies
11 months ago
