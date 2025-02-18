A senior market analyst says the JSE’s resilience can be attributed to a shift towards monetary easing
In the unprecedented world of Donald Trump, market sentiment toward SA could sour quickly
Deputy chief of mission at the US embassy to stand in for secretary of state
Foreign affairs ministers will attend but not US secretary of state Marco Rubio
Attention now turns to Anglo’s plans for diamond miner De Beers
Cosatu and industry experts welcome decline though blacks and youth remain hardest hit
Alcohol producers denounce Treasury’s plan to link excise tax hikes to headline inflation
Talks in the Saudi capital Riyadh underscore the rapid pace of US efforts to halt the bloody conflict
SA conceded more than 300 runs against an Invitation XI
The rare Artura and 750S come with authentic Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri signatures
Aveng has slipped into red. The group reported a half-year headline loss of R399m after delays and disruptions at two projects in its Southeast Asia business. Business Day spoke to Aveng Group CEO Scott Cummins for more details.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Aveng slips into the red amid project delays
Business Day TV speaks with Aveng Group CEO Scott Cummins
