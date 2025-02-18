Companies / Industrials

WATCH: Aveng slips into the red amid project delays

Business Day TV speaks with Aveng Group CEO Scott Cummins

18 February 2025 - 20:05
Picture: AVENG
Picture: AVENG

Aveng has slipped into red. The group reported a half-year headline loss of R399m after delays and disruptions at two projects in its Southeast Asia business. Business Day spoke to Aveng Group CEO Scott Cummins for more details.

