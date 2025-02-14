Metair to report lower earnings, but makes progress in turnaround strategy
Turkish unit Mutlu is expected to report a post-hyperinflation loss after tax of R486m up to the date of sale in December
14 February 2025 - 09:01
Automotive components manufacturer and battery maker Metair expects full-year headline earnings per share (HEPS) from continuing operations to be as much as 20% lower as operating conditions remained challenging.
It expects to report HEPS for continuing operations of between 78.56c and 98c for the year ended December compared with 98c a year ago...
