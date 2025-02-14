Aveng to report first-half loss after delays in projects
The group says the delays have resulted in commercial claims
14 February 2025 - 08:24
Aveng expects to report a loss at the halfway stage after it experienced delays and disruptions in two projects in its Southeast Asia business.
The group expected a headline loss per share of between 26 Australian cents and 27c for the six months to end-December after headline earnings per share (HEPS) of 8.8c in the year-earlier period, it said in a statement on Friday...
