The Transalp is a nimble bike with on- and off-road ability.
Picture: DENIS DROPPA
Tokyo — Japan’s Honda Motor said on Thursday its third-quarter operating profit increased 5% from a year earlier, largely due to a strong performance of its motorcycle business and a weak yen, but missed analysts’ estimates.
Honda also said in a joint statement with smaller rival Nissan that the companies had agreed to end merger talks but would continue to co-operate in electric vehicles (EVs).
Honda, Japan’s second-biggest carmaker, saw quarterly operating profit come in at ¥397.3bn ($2.58bn), versus an average estimate of ¥403.7bn in a survey of seven analysts by LSEG.
Its automotive business benefited from stronger vehicle sales in the crucial US market while sales in China declined in the quarter, it said in presentation materials.
Honda is one of the Japanese car brands that has faced growing competition, including on price, in China after the rapid rise of Chinese EV makers.
The company retained its full-year operating profit forecast of ¥1.42-trillion, while revising its global sales outlook to 3.75-million vehicles from 3.8-million expected previously, mainly reflecting a decrease in Japan.
Bikes help Honda deliver increase in third-quarter profit
Carmaker says it benefited from motorcycle business’ strong performance and a weak yen, but missed analysts’ estimates
Tokyo — Japan’s Honda Motor said on Thursday its third-quarter operating profit increased 5% from a year earlier, largely due to a strong performance of its motorcycle business and a weak yen, but missed analysts’ estimates.
Honda also said in a joint statement with smaller rival Nissan that the companies had agreed to end merger talks but would continue to co-operate in electric vehicles (EVs).
Honda, Japan’s second-biggest carmaker, saw quarterly operating profit come in at ¥397.3bn ($2.58bn), versus an average estimate of ¥403.7bn in a survey of seven analysts by LSEG.
Its automotive business benefited from stronger vehicle sales in the crucial US market while sales in China declined in the quarter, it said in presentation materials.
Honda is one of the Japanese car brands that has faced growing competition, including on price, in China after the rapid rise of Chinese EV makers.
The company retained its full-year operating profit forecast of ¥1.42-trillion, while revising its global sales outlook to 3.75-million vehicles from 3.8-million expected previously, mainly reflecting a decrease in Japan.
Reuters
Failed merger talks leave Nissan without a dance partner
Nissan and Honda formally end $60bn merger
Nissan suspends merger dialogue over Honda, Nikkei says
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.