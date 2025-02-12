Trellidor soars on bumper earnings expectation
Group’s stock rises 32% after strong performance by its UK business
12 February 2025 - 14:56
Security barrier manufacturer Trellidor’s trading update on Wednesday excited the market, with the group’s stock surging 32% after it told investors that it expects its profit for the six months ended December will increase at least 33% after a strong performance by its UK business.
The company said its headline earnings per share (HEPS) will come in 33%-43% higher in the period under review, while its earnings per share (EPS) is expected to increase by as much as 43%...
