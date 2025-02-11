Companies / Industrials

Chinese battery giant files to list on Hong Kong Stock Exchange

The biggest battery maker in the world expected to raise at least $5bn with Hong Kong listing

11 February 2025 - 20:53
by Scott Murdoch
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
People walk past a logo of the battery manufacturer Contemporary Amperex Technology Company Limited (CATL) at the Auto Shanghai show, in Shanghai, China, April 18 2023. Picture: REUTERS/ALY SONG
People walk past a logo of the battery manufacturer Contemporary Amperex Technology Company Limited (CATL) at the Auto Shanghai show, in Shanghai, China, April 18 2023. Picture: REUTERS/ALY SONG

Sydney — Chinese battery giant CATL is expected to raise at least $5-billion in a Hong Kong listing, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

CATL did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

The biggest battery maker in the world filed an application to list on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Tuesday, saying part of the funds raised will be used to build its €7.3bn battery plant in Hungary.

A listing of the Shenzhen-listed firm would be the largest listing in Hong Kong in four years, according to Dealogic data. At $5bn, it would be the biggest listing since Kuaishou Technology’s 2021 initial public offering that raised $6.2bn, the data showed.

The city’s equity capital markets have languished in the past three years as a result of Chinese regulators slowing down the approval process and volatile global financial markets.

CATL’s planned float in the Chinese offshore market comes amid rising geopolitical tensions as the US in January added Chinese tech companies including CATL and Tencent Holdings to a list of firms it says work with China’s military.

CATL’s Hong Kong listing plan also comes as the city sees increased interest for second listings from Chinese A-share companies, which are seeking to tap into overseas liquidity.

CATL has a market capitalisation of 1.4-trillion yuan ($191.56bn) and its Shenzhen shares are trading about 61% higher over the past year.

Reuters

US statement on CATL could leave Elon Musk unsettled

CATL, the world’s largest battery maker, is a major supplier of lithium iron phosphate batteries to Tesla
Life
1 month ago

Tencent and CATL shares fall after US says they aid Chinese military

Both companies called the move, which comes two weeks before US president-elect Donald Trump takes office, a ‘mistake’
Companies
1 month ago

Stellantis and China’s CATL unveil huge $4bn Spanish EV battery factory

The plant is part of Europe’s €5bn plan to attract electric vehicle and battery production using pandemic relief funds
Companies
2 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Uber driver blew lid on corruption at Delta ...
Companies / Property
2.
Netcare CEO delays retirement again
Companies / Healthcare
3.
Closure of more ferrochrome smelters in SA ‘will ...
Companies
4.
Sandton’s enduring vibrancy as Gauteng’s economic ...
Companies / Property
5.
Walmart bets big on private labels in SA
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.