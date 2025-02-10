Global South’s voice is crucial to mapping AI development and governance
SA delegation to attend annual AI summit in France
10 February 2025 - 05:00
The Global South’s perspective on AI is essential to tackle the most urgent issues facing technology sustainably, including inequality, disinformation, and the digital divide, experts at the third iteration of the annual AI summit in France say.
They said Africa, with its large youthful population, is fertile ground to advance AI research and create applications that benefit the manufacturing, healthcare, education and agriculture sectors...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.