Companies / Industrials

Boeing to layoff about 400 workers in moon rocket programme

The Artemis programme has had delays and rising costs

09 February 2025 - 14:32
by Dan Catchpole and Janaki Venugopalan
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Airplane fuselages bound for Boeing's 737 Max production facility, in Wichita, Kansas, US. File photo: NICK OXFORD/REUTERS
Airplane fuselages bound for Boeing's 737 Max production facility, in Wichita, Kansas, US. File photo: NICK OXFORD/REUTERS

Seattle — Boeing warned on Saturday of layoffs in its Space Launch System moon rocket programme, saying it expects to have about 400 fewer positions in line with revisions to Nasa’s Artemis programme and cost expectations.

The Seattle-based aerospace manufacturer said it will issue 60-day notices of involuntary layoffs to the affected employees in the coming weeks.

“We are working with our customer and seeking opportunities to redeploy employees across our company to minimise job losses,” a Boeing spokesperson said.

The Artemis programme, which is estimated to cost $93bn through 2025, was established by the US space agency during the first administration of President Donald Trump. It represents the flagship American effort to return astronauts to the moon for the first time since Nasa’s Apollo 17 mission.

The programme, however, has had delays and rising costs.

Artemis 2, previously planned for late 2024 and involving a crewed flight around the moon, is now scheduled for September 2025. Artemis 3, planned as the first astronaut moon landing under the programme, is now planned for September 2026, delayed from late 2025.

Reuters

Boeing reports biggest annual loss of $11.8bn after crisis-hit year

The loss demonstrates a host of challenges faced by Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg in reviving the company
Companies
1 week ago

Ryanair beats profit forecasts on higher fares

Low-cost carrier revises down its passenger outlook on delays in Boeing aircraft delivery
Companies
1 week ago

Projected air traffic growth runs counter to climate goals, study shows

Limiting airport infrastructure and corporate travel proposed as steps to tame fast-growing air travel
World
3 weeks ago

Virgin's love affair with Mother City deepens

Virgin Atlantic plans to deepen its business in South Africa with talk of year-round flights between the UK and Cape Town.
Business
1 month ago

South Korea extends Boeing 737-800 inspections following fatal crash

Data of 107 retrieved cellphones to be checked for clues as transport ministry launches intensive investigations
World
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Tsengwa casts doubt on probe process as she exits ...
Companies / Mining
2.
Lower export ore prices and sales weigh on Kumba
Companies / Mining
3.
Banks fire back at claims of lending practices ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Gucci and its design chief part ways
Companies
5.
MultiChoice and Canal+ agree on posttransaction ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Related Articles

Boeing reports biggest annual loss of $11.8bn after crisis-hit year

Companies / Industrials

Ryanair beats profit forecasts on higher fares

Companies / Transport & Tourism

Projected air traffic growth runs counter to climate goals, study shows

World

Virgin's love affair with Mother City deepens

Business

South Korea extends Boeing 737-800 inspections following fatal crash

World / Asia

South Korean air crash experts slam solid obstacle in path of skidding plane

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.