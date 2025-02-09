Airplane fuselages bound for Boeing's 737 Max production facility, in Wichita, Kansas, US. File photo: NICK OXFORD/REUTERS
Seattle — Boeing warned on Saturday of layoffs in its Space Launch System moon rocket programme, saying it expects to have about 400 fewer positions in line with revisions to Nasa’s Artemis programme and cost expectations.
The Seattle-based aerospace manufacturer said it will issue 60-day notices of involuntary layoffs to the affected employees in the coming weeks.
“We are working with our customer and seeking opportunities to redeploy employees across our company to minimise job losses,” a Boeing spokesperson said.
The Artemis programme, which is estimated to cost $93bn through 2025, was established by the US space agency during the first administration of President Donald Trump. It represents the flagship American effort to return astronauts to the moon for the first time since Nasa’s Apollo 17 mission.
The programme, however, has had delays and rising costs.
Artemis 2, previously planned for late 2024 and involving a crewed flight around the moon, is now scheduled for September 2025. Artemis 3, planned as the first astronaut moon landing under the programme, is now planned for September 2026, delayed from late 2025.
Boeing to layoff about 400 workers in moon rocket programme
