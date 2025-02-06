Stakeholders, including the government, have been scrambling to find a way to revive the company. Picture: DOROTHY KGOSI
ArcelorMittal SA (Amsa) has reported a wider annual loss and says it will delay the closure of its long-steel plant operations by a month to allow it to engage with the government on the matter. Business Day TV sat down with Amsa CEO Kobus Verster for more insight.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Amsa’s losses widen as it talks to government about the future of its longs business
Business Day TV speaks with Amsa CEO Kobus Verster
