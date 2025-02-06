PepsiCo’s Bašumi Trust raises dividend despite headwinds
Employees received almost R2,500 each at end-January, up from the about R1,200 originally expected
06 February 2025 - 05:00
PepsiCo SA’s Bašumi Trust has reported higher returns for its second annual dividend distribution to more than 10,400 staff, despite challenging economic conditions.
As part of the company’s employee share ownership programme, each employee received R2,468.27 at end-January as the annual dividend for 2023. The 2024 annual dividend is expected to be even higher. The company also paid an inaugural divided of R1,908.35 in 2023...
