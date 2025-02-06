Honeywell plans split as one of US’s last conglomerates to break up

A Honeywell sign is displayed on June 28 2001 outside their offices in Murray Hill, New Jersey.
File Picture: Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Bengaluru — Honeywell said on Thursday it would split into three independently listed companies, breaking up one of America’s last standing conglomerates just months after activist investor Elliott Management took a $5bn stake in the industrial giant.
Honeywell’s shares however, fell nearly 5% in premarket trade, paring early gains after the company forecast downbeat sales and profit for 2025.
The company said it would separate its aerospace and automation businesses into separate entities, alongside its previously announced spin-off of the advanced materials unit.
The industrial and aerospace giant has been on a deal-making spree under CEO Vimal Kapur, shedding assets that are not focused on the aviation, automation and energy sectors.
Despite several smaller moves, Elliott, whose stake in Honeywell is its largest single investment, argued the company needed to split.
Honeywell attracted Elliott’s attention as its stock price underperformed the market. Its shares had risen 7.7% in 2024 until November 11, a day before Elliott disclosed its position, while the broader market had gained 26.6% in the same period.
Analysts had previously estimated Honeywell’s high-margin aerospace business could be worth $90bn-$120bn, including debt.
The airline industry, faced with a shortage of new jets, has had to resort to flying older, more maintenance-intensive aircraft during a travel boom, pushing up sales for players such as Honeywell that provide aftermarket services and parts.
The aerospace unit is Honeywell’s biggest revenue generator, accounting for about 40% of the company’s total revenue in 2024, and counts Boeing and Airbus among its customers. It also has contracts with the US government, providing communication and navigation systems, among other services.
Honeywell had announced plans to spin off its advanced materials unit into a publicly traded company in October. It said in December it was considering a spin-off of its aerospace business, after Elliott’s push.
The company said it intended to complete the separation in the second half of 2026, which would be tax-free to its shareholders.
Elliott’s push is not the first time Honeywell has faced activist pressure to break up the company. In 2017, it managed to shrug off Daniel Loeb’s Third Point, which urged the company to spin off its aerospace division.
After Honeywell’s decision, the ranks of the nation’s leading industrial conglomerates have dwindled even further, after similar choices in recent years by 3M, General Electric and United Technologies to split off major divisions.
The industrial giant has been pruning its portfolio through a string of divestments and acquisitions but such a large break-up would be a first for the more than 100-year-old company.
It separately forecast an adjusted profit per share of $10.10-$10.50 for 2025, falling short of analysts’ average estimate of $10.93 according to data compiled by LSEG.
Its sales expectations of $39.6bn-$40.6bn for the year also fell short of Wall Street expectations of $41.22bn.
Honeywell plans split as one of US’s last conglomerates to break up
Aerospace and automation businesses to be separated, with its previously announced spin-off of advanced materials unit
Bengaluru — Honeywell said on Thursday it would split into three independently listed companies, breaking up one of America’s last standing conglomerates just months after activist investor Elliott Management took a $5bn stake in the industrial giant.
Honeywell’s shares however, fell nearly 5% in premarket trade, paring early gains after the company forecast downbeat sales and profit for 2025.
The company said it would separate its aerospace and automation businesses into separate entities, alongside its previously announced spin-off of the advanced materials unit.
The industrial and aerospace giant has been on a deal-making spree under CEO Vimal Kapur, shedding assets that are not focused on the aviation, automation and energy sectors.
Despite several smaller moves, Elliott, whose stake in Honeywell is its largest single investment, argued the company needed to split.
Honeywell attracted Elliott’s attention as its stock price underperformed the market. Its shares had risen 7.7% in 2024 until November 11, a day before Elliott disclosed its position, while the broader market had gained 26.6% in the same period.
Analysts had previously estimated Honeywell’s high-margin aerospace business could be worth $90bn-$120bn, including debt.
The airline industry, faced with a shortage of new jets, has had to resort to flying older, more maintenance-intensive aircraft during a travel boom, pushing up sales for players such as Honeywell that provide aftermarket services and parts.
The aerospace unit is Honeywell’s biggest revenue generator, accounting for about 40% of the company’s total revenue in 2024, and counts Boeing and Airbus among its customers. It also has contracts with the US government, providing communication and navigation systems, among other services.
Honeywell had announced plans to spin off its advanced materials unit into a publicly traded company in October. It said in December it was considering a spin-off of its aerospace business, after Elliott’s push.
The company said it intended to complete the separation in the second half of 2026, which would be tax-free to its shareholders.
Elliott’s push is not the first time Honeywell has faced activist pressure to break up the company. In 2017, it managed to shrug off Daniel Loeb’s Third Point, which urged the company to spin off its aerospace division.
After Honeywell’s decision, the ranks of the nation’s leading industrial conglomerates have dwindled even further, after similar choices in recent years by 3M, General Electric and United Technologies to split off major divisions.
The industrial giant has been pruning its portfolio through a string of divestments and acquisitions but such a large break-up would be a first for the more than 100-year-old company.
It separately forecast an adjusted profit per share of $10.10-$10.50 for 2025, falling short of analysts’ average estimate of $10.93 according to data compiled by LSEG.
Its sales expectations of $39.6bn-$40.6bn for the year also fell short of Wall Street expectations of $41.22bn.
Reuters
Russian oil refineries shudder under sanctions
Honeywell heads to court over Bombardier engine pricing dispute
Rio Tinto first to sever major mining ties with Russia
US arms sales to Taiwan prompts China to sanction Lockheed Martin
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.