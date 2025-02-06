Amsa’s losses widen as it awaits government word on long-steel business
Amsa is in talks with the state on the future of the longs business, and an announcement is expected later in February
06 February 2025 - 08:56
ArcelorMittal SA (Amsa) has reported a wider annual loss as the company and the steel industry faced their greatest challenge since the financial crisis of 2008/09.
The group reported a headline loss of R5.1bn, or a loss of 458c per share, for the year ended December, from a loss of R1.89bn, or 170c per share, a year ago...
