Sappi benefits from higher volumes and prices
The group reported a profit of $70m for the quarter ended December after a loss of $126m a year ago
05 February 2025 - 09:10
Sappi has reported a strong performance for December quarter, with earnings ahead of expectations as the group benefited from higher selling prices and sales volumes.
The pulp and paper producer reported adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) in the quarter ended December rose 56% to $203m, as sales grew 7% to $1.36bn...
