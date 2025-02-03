ArcelorMittal SA flags wider losses before long-steel mothballing
Lack of government follow-through to level the playing field has compelled Amsa to close plants
03 February 2025 - 20:07
Sub-Saharan Africa’s largest steelmaker, ArcelorMittal SA (Amsa), told shareholders it would report wider losses than previously anticipated as it prepares to wind down its long-steel business to focus on its flat-steel plate production.
Headline loss per share is expected to slump 165%-174% to R4.50-R4.66 for the year to end-December, Amsa said in a trading update on Monday...
