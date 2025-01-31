Nampak completes Bevcan Nigeria disposal
The disposal is part of a comprehensive turnaround plan
31 January 2025 - 08:19
Packaging group Nampak has completed the disposal of Bevcan Nigeria after all the conditions, including regulatory approval, were obtained.
The effective date of the disposal, which was announced in June last year, is January 31, the group said in a statement on Friday...
