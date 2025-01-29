R23bn Barloworld buyout gains traction with Rothschild backing
Independent valuation of company well below offer made by CEO Sewela and Falcon Group
29 January 2025 - 20:51
Rothschild & Co has given its seal of approval to the R20bn-plus management-led buyout of Barloworld (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/companies/industrials/2024-12-11-barloworld-rockets-on-buyout-and-delisting-offer/), taking CEO Dominic Sewela and his Saudi partners a step closer to ownership of one of the biggest names in corporate SA.
The endorsement by Rothschild, which was appointed as an independent expert to assess the valuation of the deal, is accompanied by Barloworld’s board urging shareholders to vote in favour of the deal late next month. ..
