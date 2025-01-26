Companies / Industrials

WATCH: Countdown to Amsa’s closure — a hammer blow to auto sector

Business Day TV speaks with David Furlonger, Financial Mail editor-at-large

26 January 2025 - 18:46
Picture: DOROTHY KGOSI
Business Day TV spoke to David Furlonger, Financial Mail editor-at-large, about ArcelorMittal SA’s (Amsa’s) proposed closure of its long-steel business and how it will affect carmakers.

