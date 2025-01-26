Business Day TV speaks to Annatjie van Rooyen from MyWealth Investments
In addition to the new trade review instructions implemented by Trump, the bipartisan US-SA Bilateral Review Act could be revived
Critics say this deployment puts SA soldiers in harm’s way because they are not properly trained or equipped
The two provinces were the ANC’s biggest losers in the May 2024 general election
MTN has flagged competition concerns and called for a comprehensive evaluation of the deal
Richards Bay Coal Terminal performance in 2024 marks a stunning reversal in fortunes from 2023
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Heath Huxtable, MD of Braintree
The US is scheduled to leave organisation on January 22 2026 over what president described as mishandling of Covid-19 pandemic
The Bucs were pushed by a determined Richards Bay and in the end experience won it for them
At the core of the new Landy is the iconic off-roader fans know and love, but its many innovations set it apart
Business Day TV spoke to David Furlonger, Financial Mail editor-at-large, about ArcelorMittal SA’s (Amsa’s) proposed closure of its long-steel business and how it will affect carmakers.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWSROOM CROSSING
WATCH: Countdown to Amsa’s closure — a hammer blow to auto sector
Business Day TV speaks with David Furlonger, Financial Mail editor-at-large
Business Day TV spoke to David Furlonger, Financial Mail editor-at-large, about ArcelorMittal SA’s (Amsa’s) proposed closure of its long-steel business and how it will affect carmakers.
LETTER: Setting the record straight on Amsa
R1bn bailout mooted for ArcelorMittal SA
Motor industry raises alarm over Amsa closure
LAEL BETHLEHEM: The uncertain future of heavy industry in SA
State and stakeholders continue talks about Amsa’s troubled steel unit
NEVA MAKGETLA: Responding to the crisis at Amsa
WATCH: Amsa plant closure puts thousands of automotive parts jobs at risk
Amsa plant closure could cost 16,000 automotive components jobs
WATCH: IDC supports efforts to save Amsa’s long steel business
IDC supports efforts to save Amsa’s long steel business
Industry warns closure of Amsa’s plants could cull 25,000 jobs
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
LETTER: Setting the record straight on Amsa
R1bn bailout mooted for ArcelorMittal SA
Motor industry raises alarm over Amsa closure
LAEL BETHLEHEM: The uncertain future of heavy industry in SA
State and stakeholders continue talks about Amsa’s troubled steel unit
NEVA MAKGETLA: Responding to the crisis at Amsa
WATCH: Amsa plant closure puts thousands of automotive parts jobs at risk
Amsa plant closure could cost 16,000 automotive components jobs
WATCH: IDC supports efforts to save Amsa’s long steel business
IDC supports efforts to save Amsa’s long steel business
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.