Hudaco diversifies further with R700m Isotec acquisition
Isotec has 119 employees in five locations in SA and generates revenue of about R500m annually
21 January 2025 - 12:07
Hudaco has agreed to pay about R709m to acquire the trading assets and liabilities of Isotec, as part of its diversification strategy.
The category 2 transaction, which does not require shareholder approval, will result in Hudaco taking over Isotec, which manufactures and distributes thermal and electrical insulation materials primarily used in manufacturing and repairing transformers and electrical motors for the manufacturing, mining, repair, railway, generation and switchgear segments...
