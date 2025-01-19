Companies / Industrials

VinFast’s premium electric SUVs to take on rivals in India

Vietnamese electric vehicle maker hopes to attract buyers as it competes with Mahindra and China’s BYD

19 January 2025 - 13:45
by Nandan Mandayam and Aditi Shah
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The VinFast logo is seen on a car during India's five-day auto show in New Delhi, India, on January 18 2025. Picture: PRIYANSHU SINGH/REUTERS
The VinFast logo is seen on a car during India's five-day auto show in New Delhi, India, on January 18 2025. Picture: PRIYANSHU SINGH/REUTERS

New Delhi — Vietnamese electric vehicle maker VinFast will enter the Indian market with two premium electric SUVs, taking on homegrown rival Mahindra & Mahindra and China’s BYD, which already has a presence in the world’s third-largest car market.

VinFast unveiled its VF6 and VF7 SUVs at the India Auto Show in New Delhi, as it hopes to draw buyers to its EVs and contribute to India’s goals of eliminating carbon emissions on a net basis, said VinFast Asia CEO Pham Sanh Chau.

“We are turning our focus to India — our next growth frontier,” Chau told reporters.

Nasdaq-listed VinFast counts North America and Vietnam as its primary markets but is trying to expand aggressively elsewhere. But the automaker has been reporting deepening losses as EV demand softens.

Electric models accounted for about 2.5% of the more than 4-million vehicles sold in India last year. The government, targeting 30% by 2030, is working on a programme to attract EV makers.

VinFast said last year it would invest $500m in India over five years to build a car and battery factory, now under construction in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, and launch new car models.

The factory will have an initial capacity of 50,000 cars a year and can be scaled up to 150,000 based on demand, Chau said, adding the company is appointing dealers in India and studying investments in setting up charging infrastructure.

Like Tesla, VinFast has sought a reduction from the Indian government on the 100% import tax on fully built EVs to allow it to launch cars while its factory comes online.

The move has been opposed by domestic automakers.

Reuters

Carmakers in India focus on electric cars despite slow global demand

EVs will take centre stage at the five-day auto show in New Delhi
World
3 days ago

Overcapacity threatens car plants in Europe, North America, Gartner says

Automakers likely to cut output amid emissions targets and tariffs, competition from China
Companies
3 days ago

Mercedes to expand in India’s smaller cities as younger generations splurge

German car maker to add 20 new outlets to its existing 125 to keep pace with up-and-coming consumers
Companies
1 week ago

Hyundai Motor Group to invest record $16.7bn in South Korea this year

Investment plans include next-gen R&D, product line adjustment and expansion of electric vehicle production
Companies
1 week ago

Renault urges clarity on carbon emission pooling

Company calls on Brussels to ease regulations as the move could weaken the EU car industry
Companies
1 week ago

BYD accused of illegally bringing Chinese workers to Brazil

A total of 163 of the workers, hired by contractor Jinjiang, were found to be working in ‘slavery-like conditions’
Companies
1 week ago

Tesla’s China sales rise to record high in 2024, bucking global decline

With 36.7% of its cars delivered to customers in China, global deliveries for the US EV maker nonetheless slid 1.1%
Companies
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Spar to sell head office to reduce debt
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Major banks to explain lending practices and ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
South Africans take a shine to Temu platform, ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Nigerian authorities set to allow tariff hikes ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
NEWS ANALYSIS: SA fashion retailers stand firm ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Carmakers in India focus on electric cars despite slow global demand

World

Overcapacity threatens car plants in Europe, North America, Gartner says

Companies / Industrials

Mercedes to expand in India’s smaller cities as younger generations splurge

Companies / Industrials

Hyundai Motor Group to invest record $16.7bn in South Korea this year

Companies

Renault urges clarity on carbon emission pooling

Companies

BYD accused of illegally bringing Chinese workers to Brazil

Companies / Industrials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.