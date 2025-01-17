Companies / Industrials

WATCH: Amsa plant closure puts thousands of automotive parts jobs at risk

Business Day TV speaks to Renai Moothilal, CEO of Naacam

17 January 2025 - 15:59
by Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/ VADIMALEKCANDR
The loss of long steel production at ArcelorMittal SA’s (Amsa’s) Newcastle plant could cost up to 16,000 jobs in the local automotive components industry, slash vehicle exports and wreck plans to localise the industry.

This is the stark warning from Renai Moothilal, CEO of the National Association of Automotive Component and Allied Manufacturers (Naacam). Business Day TV caught up with Moothilal to discuss this further.

