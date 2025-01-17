The loss of long steel production at ArcelorMittal SA’s (Amsa’s) Newcastle plant could cost up to 16,000 jobs in the local automotive components industry, slash vehicle exports and wreck plans to localise the industry.
This is the stark warning from Renai Moothilal, CEO of the National Association of Automotive Component and Allied Manufacturers (Naacam). Business Day TV caught up with Moothilal to discuss this further.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Amsa plant closure puts thousands of automotive parts jobs at risk
Business Day TV speaks to Renai Moothilal, CEO of Naacam
The loss of long steel production at ArcelorMittal SA’s (Amsa’s) Newcastle plant could cost up to 16,000 jobs in the local automotive components industry, slash vehicle exports and wreck plans to localise the industry.
This is the stark warning from Renai Moothilal, CEO of the National Association of Automotive Component and Allied Manufacturers (Naacam). Business Day TV caught up with Moothilal to discuss this further.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.