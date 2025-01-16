PPC and Sinoma sign deal to build new R3bn cement plant in Cape
Subject to the approval of PPC’s board, it is anticipated construction of the new plant will start in quarter two of 2025
16 January 2025 - 08:57
PPC has signed a memorandum of agreement for a new R3bn best-in-class integrated cement plant in the Western Cape.
The cement producer announced in July last year it had entered into a strategic co-operation agreement with Sinoma Overseas Development Company, in which the two companies would partner to identify new projects and opportunities to improve efficiencies of PPC’s operations. ..
