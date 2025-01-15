Karooooo grows third-quarter earnings and reaffirms full-year guidance

Karooooo has reported a 21% rise in earnings in the third quarter and has reaffirmed its full-year guidance.
Adjusted earnings per share increased 21% year on year in the three months to end-November to a record R7.67, the group said in a statement on Wednesday.
Cartrack subscribers increased 17% to 2,223,227, while net Cartrack subscriber additions rose 15% to 86,617.
Karooooo’s subscription revenue increased 14% to R1.03bn, with Cartrack’s subscription revenue rising by a similar percentage to R1.029bn.
Karooooo Logistics’s B2B delivery-as-a-service revenue increased 20% to R109m.
Karooooo’s operating profit increased 18% to R325m while that of Cartrack grew 7%.
“We delivered another robust quarter of customer acquisition while we continue to expand our distribution capabilities. Importantly, we have now settled in our newly built central office in SA and look forward to strong organic growth in this region,” said CEO Zak Calisto.
Calisto added that the group’s investment in Europe over the past few quarters was starting to yield “exciting results”.
Southeast Asia’s subscription revenue grew by 26% on a constant currency basis and remained the group’s biggest medium- to long-term opportunity, he said.
The group, which is valued at almost R28bn, reaffirmed its full-year guidance of adjusted EPS of between R27.50 and R31.
Cartrack’s number of subscribers are expected to be between 2.3-million and 2.4-million and its subscription revenue is seen at R3.95bn-R4.15bn.
“We believe Karooooo is strongly positioned for growth. We operate in a growing and largely underpenetrated market, with strong demand from customers needing to be competitive and digitalise their operations,” said Calisto.
“Our proven, robust and consistently profitable business model, underpinned by a strong balance sheet and healthy cash position, gives us multiple levers for expansion. We expect our continuous investment in our AI products, platform and customer experience to generate robust results in the future.
“We remain confident that our track record of success, specifically our ability to generate healthy cash flows, is sustainable,” Calisto said.
Karooooo grows third-quarter earnings and reaffirms full-year guidance
Southeast Asia remains the group’s biggest medium- to long-term opportunity
Karooooo has reported a 21% rise in earnings in the third quarter and has reaffirmed its full-year guidance.
Adjusted earnings per share increased 21% year on year in the three months to end-November to a record R7.67, the group said in a statement on Wednesday.
Cartrack subscribers increased 17% to 2,223,227, while net Cartrack subscriber additions rose 15% to 86,617.
Karooooo’s subscription revenue increased 14% to R1.03bn, with Cartrack’s subscription revenue rising by a similar percentage to R1.029bn.
Karooooo Logistics’s B2B delivery-as-a-service revenue increased 20% to R109m.
Karooooo’s operating profit increased 18% to R325m while that of Cartrack grew 7%.
“We delivered another robust quarter of customer acquisition while we continue to expand our distribution capabilities. Importantly, we have now settled in our newly built central office in SA and look forward to strong organic growth in this region,” said CEO Zak Calisto.
Calisto added that the group’s investment in Europe over the past few quarters was starting to yield “exciting results”.
Southeast Asia’s subscription revenue grew by 26% on a constant currency basis and remained the group’s biggest medium- to long-term opportunity, he said.
The group, which is valued at almost R28bn, reaffirmed its full-year guidance of adjusted EPS of between R27.50 and R31.
Cartrack’s number of subscribers are expected to be between 2.3-million and 2.4-million and its subscription revenue is seen at R3.95bn-R4.15bn.
“We believe Karooooo is strongly positioned for growth. We operate in a growing and largely underpenetrated market, with strong demand from customers needing to be competitive and digitalise their operations,” said Calisto.
“Our proven, robust and consistently profitable business model, underpinned by a strong balance sheet and healthy cash position, gives us multiple levers for expansion. We expect our continuous investment in our AI products, platform and customer experience to generate robust results in the future.
“We remain confident that our track record of success, specifically our ability to generate healthy cash flows, is sustainable,” Calisto said.
mackenziej@arena.africa
Karooooo: time for a breather?
Karooooo revises guidance upwards
Pick of the Month: Karooooo’s changing landscape
Karooooo positive about SA’s economic prospects
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.