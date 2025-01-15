Afrimat bolsters top brass with historic vice-CFO appointment
Andre Smith will assist Pieter de Wit with some of his daily tasks, and this position has now been made permanent
15 January 2025 - 13:41
Andre Smith, who temporarily served as Afrimat’s interim deputy CFO during the Lafarge SA integration period, had his position made permanent with immediate effect on Wednesday, becoming the first deputy CFO in the company’s history.
Additionally, Pieter de Wit, who was appointed the integration officer for the Lafarge merger, has returned to his regular duties as CFO of Afrimat, signalling that the assimilation of the cement maker has now been completed...
