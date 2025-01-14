A flag of Volkswagen's truck unit Traton SE is pictured at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in Frankfurt, Germany. File photo: RALPH ORLOWSKI/REUTERS
German truck makers Daimler Truck and Traton on Tuesday said sales declined in 2024, mainly as result of tepid demand in Europe, in particular in their home country Germany.
The world’s biggest truck maker, Daimler Truck, reported a 12% annual decline to 460,409 units, also weighed down by a sharp decline in Asia sales, which was in line with the company’s reduced guidance.
Volkswagen’s Traton recorded a decline of 1% to 334,200 units, driven mainly by lower sales at its main German truck and bus brand MAN, and delays caused by tighter regulatory requirements for vehicle software systems in Europe.
Shares in Daimler Truck and Traton were up 1.7% and 3.2%, respectively, in morning trade as the declining sales were in line with expectations.
One bright spot for Daimler Truck was sales growth of 17% in battery electric (BEV) sales, to 4,035 units in 2024, but still less than 1% of total sales.
For Traton, annual BEV sales declined by 18% to 1,740 units.
Last year, Daimler Truck cut its annual outlook and said it would reduce working hours for some employees in Germany as a result of weak demand in Europe and Asia.
Traton flagged lower quarterly margins at its Scania and MAN units during fourth-quarter pre-close call, which it said was due to prolonged weakness in the European market.
Both companies will release full annual financial reports in mid-March.
Daimler, Traton 2024 truck sales drop on weak European demand
Sales in Germany hit especially hard, companies say
Reuters
