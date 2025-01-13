Industry warns closure of Amsa’s plants could cull 25,000 jobs
Closure of ArcelorMittal SA’s long steel business to have a multiplier effect
13 January 2025 - 05:00
The Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa (Seisfa) says the decision by ArcelorMittal SA (Amsa), to wind down its long steel business could lead to up to 25,000 job losses in the value chain.
SA’s largest steel producer said last week that it would close its long steel plants in Newcastle, Vereeniging and Mpumalanga after a year of talks with the government on possible interventions came to naught...
