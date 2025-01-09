Parks Tau not throwing in the towel on Amsa’s long steel business
Minister of trade, industry and competition says the government has not given up on finding a solution
09 January 2025 - 09:17
Parks Tau, the minister of trade, industry and competition, says the government has not given up on finding a solution that might save ArcelorMittal SA’s (Amsa) long steel business, which is on the verge of being shut down, alongside 3,500 jobs, in a move that would devastate the Newcastle and Vereeniging economies.
The move by Amsa’s will also have serious implications for Transnet, which might be forced to import the steel it needs for the refurbishment of its vast railway infrastructure that has been besieged by theft and vandalism...
