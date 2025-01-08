Court orders Sacks Packaging to pay Swedish agency over R130m
The SA packaging maker must pay its Swedish service provider for goods that were not paid for between October 2016 and April 2019
08 January 2025 - 16:13
Sacks Packaging, one of SA’s leading packaging manufacturers, will have to pay the Swedish Export Credit Agency more than R130m.
The Durban high court endorsed the decision by the International Court of Arbitration of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), that the company settle the bill for the goods it procured from a Swedish group...
