Buyout offer sees Barloworld being top stock in December
Shares in the industrial group soared 26.9% month on month
07 January 2025 - 05:00
The shares of the diversified industrial group Barloworld were the best performing in December after a multibillion-rand bid to take the company private by a consortium led by the group’s CEO Dominic Sewela.
Shares in the industrial group were December’s best-performing stock, soaring 26.9% month on month after Sewela and Saudi Arabia’s Zahid Group announced an offer for all its shares at an 87% premium to the share price at the time. The offer values the group at R23bn...
