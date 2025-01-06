ArcelorMittal SA pulls the plug on longs steel business
The company’s decision could affect about 3,500 direct and indirect jobs
06 January 2025 - 09:53
Steel major ArcelorMittal SA (Amsa) will proceed with the wind down of its longs steel business, warning that the move will have a profound effect on local economies.
Amsa estimates that about 3,500 direct and indirect jobs may be affected by the decision, with the group’s longs steel production ending in late January...
