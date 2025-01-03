Companies / Industrials

Tesla’s China sales rise to record high in 2024, bucking global decline

With 36.7% of its cars delivered to customers in China, global deliveries for the US EV maker nonetheless slid 1.1%

03 January 2025 - 10:56
by Reuters
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
China-made Model 3 vehicles at a delivery event at its factory in Shanghai. Picture: REUTERS
China-made Model 3 vehicles at a delivery event at its factory in Shanghai. Picture: REUTERS

Beijing — US electric vehicle maker Tesla said on Friday its sales rose 8.8% to a record high of more than 657,000 cars in 2024, a strong performance in a competitive market in a year when its annual global deliveries fell for the first time.

Tesla’s sales in the world’s largest auto market also increased 12.8% in December from a month earlier to a record high of 83,000 units, according to Tesla China.

In 2024, Tesla delivered 36.7% of its cars to customers in China, its second-largest market, based on the sales figures.

But global deliveries nonetheless slid 1.1%, missing CEO Elon Musk’s earlier prediction of slight growth. Reduced European subsidies, a US shift towards lower-priced hybrid vehicles and tougher global competition, especially from China’s BYD, were a drag on sales.

With full-year global sales of 1.79-million cars, Tesla was still narrowly ahead of BYD, whose EV sales grew 12.1% to 1.76-million globally.

The US EV giant downsized its global workforce last year in the face of tepid demand and stiffer competition from Chinese EV makers, and cut the size of its China sales team.

As an EV price war in China enters a third year, Tesla has extended a 10,000 yuan [about R25,600] discount on outstanding loans for its best-selling Model Y as well as zero-interest financing of up to five years for some Model 3 and Model Y cars until the end of this month.

BYD, which has led a cost-cutting competition with its Dynasty and Ocean series of EVs and plug-in hybrids, overshot its sales target, with passenger vehicle sales up 41% to over 4.25-million units last year.

The Chinese EV champion’s overseas shipments rose 71.9% to 417,204 units, or 9.8% of its global sales, missing its export target of 450,000 for 2024, as it faces a 17% additional tariff, the lowest the EU has assigned Chinese EVs from China.

Nearly one out of five BYD cars sold out of China was in Brazil, where BYD and its contractor Jinjiang Group are facing investigations by Brazilian authorities into the conditions of the Chinese workers at the construction site of a local BYD factory.

Reuters

Tesla sales drop for first time in 2024

As demand for EVs slows, Musk has pivoted his focus on building a self-driving taxi business
Life
7 hours ago

EV makers extend buying incentives in Chinese price war

Chinese electric vehicle makers including Nio and Li Auto have followed market leaders Tesla and BYD in extending buying incentives to the start of ...
Life
1 day ago

Nvidia the biggest winner in 2024 with $2-trillion rally

Analysts optimistic about sustained strong performance by tech firms in coming year
Companies
1 day ago

EVs made up nine out of ten car sales in Norway in 2024

Norwegians expect theirs to be the first country in the world to eradicate petrol and diesel engines
Life
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
NEWS ANALYSIS: 2024 a wake-up call for ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Nvidia the biggest winner in 2024 with ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Cisco bullish about SA and Africa
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Labat Africa’s JSE suspension lifted after it ...
Companies / Industrials
5.
Copper 360 makes changes to top team
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Tesla sales drop for first time in 2024

Life / Motoring

EV makers extend buying incentives in Chinese price war

Life / Motoring

Nvidia the biggest winner in 2024 with $2-trillion rally

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

EVs made up nine out of ten car sales in Norway in 2024

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.