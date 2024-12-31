Labat Africa’s JSE suspension lifted after it releases financial reports
Appointment of KXX Auditors to complete outstanding audits proves critical in getting back on track
31 December 2024 - 09:15
Labat Africa’s 14-month-long suspension from the JSE is set to be lifted on Tuesday after the cannabis group finally appointed auditors and published its results for the 2023 and 2024 financial years.
An inability to publish its annual financial statements or summary financial statements for the year ended May 2023 and 2024, as well as its interim results for the six months to the end of November 2023 within the prescribed period as per JSE listings requirements, resulted in Labat’s securities on the bourse being suspended in October 2023...
