Nampak, the comeback kid
At year’s end CEO Phil Roux was sure Nampak was in a far better position than it was a year ago
24 December 2024 - 14:02
Packaging manufacturer Nampak began the 2024 financial year under pressure to show appreciable progress its turnaround strategy.
The market was eager to see if the JSE-listed firm could maintain its positive momentum after it completed an oversubscribed R1bn rights offer, started a capital and debt restructuring programme, and adopted a new strategy centred on its core metals business in 2023. ..
