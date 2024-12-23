Bell Equipment now sees full-year HEPS at least 40% lower

Bell Equipment is expecting at least a 40% decline in full-year headline earnings, it said on Monday.
This is a widening in expected losses from those advised in its trading statement of October 11, when the company anticipated at least a 25% decline in headline earnings for the year ending December.
The designer, manufacturer and distributor of heavy industrial machinery said in a further trading statement that its earnings per share and headline earnings per share are expected to be at least 40% (320c) lower than EPS and HEPS of 799c and 798c respectively for the previous year.
The expected reduction in earnings is due to weaker market conditions, the company said.
The group reported at the interim stage that its key markets had softened considerably and that the second half of the year was expected to be more challenging than the first half.
It said when it released its previous trading update on October 11 that the lower earnings were mainly due to the weaker conditions in most of the markets that Bell is active in. This had a negative impact on production volumes and the sales performance.
