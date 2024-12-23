AECI CFO Rochelle Gabriels steps down
Ian Kramer appointed acting CFO for six months while a successor is found
23 December 2024 - 11:44
Diversified explosive and chemicals group AECI’s CFO and executive director Rochelle Gabriels has stepped down, and Ian Kramer, now senior finance adviser to the company, has been appointed as its acting CFO.
Gabriels will step down from December 31 “on mutually agreed terms,” and Kramer’s appointment is for a period of six months...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.