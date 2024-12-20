Bengaluru —Tesla says it is recalling 694,304 vehicles in the US over an issue with the tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).
The TPMS warning light may not remain illuminated between drive cycles, failing to warn the driver of low tyre pressure, according to a recall acknowledgement notice.
The problem could result in drivers using the vehicle with improperly inflated tyres, increasing the risk of a crash, the notice said.
The issue, affecting some Model 3, Model Y and Cybertruck vehicles, would be resolved with an over-the-air software update, Tesla said on Friday.
Its vehicles accounted for 21% of all US recalls in the first three quarters of the year, according to recall management firm BizzyCar. However, most issues for the brand’s cars were usually resolved with over-the-air software updates.
Tesla recalled 1,858,774 vehicles in the September quarter, the highest in the US, but issues in all them could be rectified through software updates.
The company recalled 2,400 Cybertruck units in the US in November because a faulty part could lead to a loss of power and increase the risk of a crash, marking the sixth such move for its electric pickup truck this year.
Tesla recalls nearly 700,000 cars in US over issue with tyre pressure monitoring
Reuters
