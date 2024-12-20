Sappi’s bid to reduce exposure to graphic paper continues in Europe
The group plans to further diversify its packaging and speciality paper portfolio with several new products
20 December 2024 - 10:47
Sappi will continue to work to strategically lower its exposure as the graphic paper market contracts, eliminating more capacity in 2025 by reorienting and modernising its factories to produce highly sought-after paper and pulp products.
The group is also further diversifying its packaging and speciality paper portfolio with the creation of several new products...
