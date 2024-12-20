Metair speeds up conclusion of Turkish divestment
Since the 2013 acquisition of Mutlu by Metair, the Turkish firm has been beset with challenges
20 December 2024 - 14:08
Metair advised shareholders on Friday that all requirements associated with the disposal of its embattled Mutlu Akü operations in Turkey had been met, with the deal effective from December 19 and fully unconditional.
This comes as a new financing arrangement was signed by the relevant Mutlu Group firms and a syndicate of Turkish banks in alignment with conditions set for the sale. On December 19 the banks’ internal clearances for the new Mutlu financing were also completed...
