Grindrod hit hard by disruption after Mozambican election
With protests and a subdued coal market, volume fell 13% at group’s Maputo terminal and margins came under pressure
19 December 2024 - 13:03
Mozambican protests hit freight logistics group Grindrod’s fourth-quarter Port of Maputo volume, impeding the port’s performance and Grindrod’s dry bulk subconcessions.
The group said on Thursday that sporadic border closures, with protests at the Komatipoort/Ressano Garcia border, started on October 24. Grindrod suspended (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/companies/industrials/2024-11-07-grindrod-hits-pause-on-operations-in-maputo-over-protests/) its port and terminal operations in Maputo and Matola briefly on November 7...
