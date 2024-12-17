Metair wraps up AutoZone acquisition and advances on Mutlu disposal

Electric vehicles produced as in-house projects by Metair. Picture: SUPPLIED
Automotive components manufacturer and battery maker Metair has received approval from competition authorities to complete its R278.5m acquisition of AutoZone, promising much-needed relief for SA’s largest privately held retailer of automotive parts, which is undergoing business rescue.
Metair’s subsidiary Nikisize has bought AutoZone’s entire issued share capital, the company said on Tuesday. It will use a portion of the extended bridge facility from Standard Bank, which was concluded in July, to pay for the acquisition.
CEO Paul O’Flaherty said the acquisition, which took effect on December 13, would enable the firm, which manages and controls businesses in the mobility and energy sectors, to improve and elevate its existing automotive aftermarket businesses throughout Africa.
Highlighting that the AutoZone acquisition was “pivotal” for Metair, he said the deal “not only enhances our strategic position within the automotive sector but also aligns perfectly with the growing opportunities within the SA used vehicle market and the expanding aftermarket landscape”.
The retailer entered business rescue proceedings in July after ballooning debt affected its profitability, resulting in its credit provider, Absa, electing not to provide any further debt extensions to the R302m it is owed. As of July 1, AutoZone’s net assets, excluding liabilities covered by the business rescue plan were estimated to be worth R485m, including R421m in net working capital.
This week the group told shareholders that after previously receiving the requisite shareholder approvals, the Turkish Competition Board had confirmed that no further consent was necessary.
Additionally, all regulatory filings from AutoZone’s BRPs have also been made.
The deal includes a a total advance of R278.5m from Nikisize to AutoZone, of which R188.5m must be paid to Absa to resolve its secured claim, R15m to unsecured creditors, and R7m to cover AutoZone's working capital needs.
As the firm implements a turnaround strategy, management has been concentrating on optimising and deleveraging its debt position which totalled R5.5bn at the end of June. This figure included debt and guarantees for Hesto Harnesses, in which it has a 75% share.
On Tuesday Metair said the extended bridge would be used to redeem R840m in preference shares, contribute towards the AutoZone acquisition, and funnel an extra $10m to rebalance Yazaki shareholder loans.
The group has promised to present an executable final optimal capital restructuring to the board and the funders before the end of March 2025.
Metair also reported that it was making progress in its third attempt to sell its stake in a company that formed part of its Turkish division, Mutlu Akü to Quexco Incorporated. But the group conceded that an estimated $5m was expected to be realised from the deal — far lower than the $26m envisaged at its interim results in September.
The earlier touted disposal consideration of $110m was always subject to customary adjustments based on Mutlu Group’s net debt and required working capital amounts, it said.
The difference was attributed to Mutlu group’s debt and accounts payable which have grown significantly since September due to the need to support operations in the tough hyperinflationary and high-interest rate environment, it said.
However, the business emphasised that it was crucial to protect against the growing financial instability of and exposure to the Mutlu group, given that, for the six months ended June , the Mutlu group was responsible for about 73% of Metair's total interest costs and 23% of net debt.
“While the group is disappointed that the final aggregate consideration is expected to be less than envisaged, it believes that the disposal is a critical element of Metair's successful turnaround,” Metair said. “Economic conditions remain challenging but good progress has been made with the closing date now expected before the end of December.”
“We are pleased with the progress being made on advancing our strategic product and geographic diversification plans,” said O’Flaherty.
The implementation of the disposal remains subject to the fulfilment or waiver of the last condition, which is the execution of a new finance agreement with Turkish banks to be agreed upon with the purchaser.
Promising an operating update in February, Metair intends to publish its yearly financial results on or about March 26.
Metair’s share price was down 2.67% to R10.59 in afternoon trade on Tuesday, having fallen more than 40% since the beginning of the year.
