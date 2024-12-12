SA firm sues French government for R250m
The state withdrew a decree for breathalysers, which left the owner of Redline out of pocket
The owner of Cape Town-based Redline, Nicolaas van den Bergh, a manufacturer of breathalysers, is suing the French government for nearly R250m excluding interest for losses suffered by the company after the European economic powerhouse withdrew a decree that would have seen the group sell millions of its product in the country.
The French government issued a decree in 2012 making it mandatory for every motor vehicle driver in the country to possess an unused portable testing device capable of analysing a person’s breath to determine his/her blood alcohol level, as part of its efforts to clamp down on drink-driving...
