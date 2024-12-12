KAP’s operating costs rise as PG Bison’s MDF line ramps up
Despite this, KAP has grown revenue through increased production capacity and market share gains
12 December 2024 - 12:51
Industrial group KAP has grown revenue mainly through increased production capacity and market share gains, but its performance was negatively affected by several items.
Among these, most of which were anticipated, were increased operating costs related to the start-up and ramp-up of PG Bison’s new medium-density fibreboard (MDF) line and increased finance costs which were capitalised during the construction phase of the group's major capital projects, including the MDF line...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.