Libstar’s trading conditions improve in fourth quarter
Year-to-date revenue increased by 2.5%
11 December 2024 - 08:54
Food producer Libstar has seen an improvement in trading conditions in the fourth quarter, after a weaker than expected third quarter performance resulting from soft retail and food service channel demand and delayed export shipments from the Cape Town harbour.
The group said in a voluntary pre-close trading update on Wednesday that its year-to-date revenue for the period ended November 22 increased by 2.5%. Price and mix changes contributed 5.4% of revenue growth, against a volume decline of 2.9%...
