BAT’s second-half revenue boosted by new products
CEO says BAT continues to make progress towards its ambition of becoming a predominantly smokeless business by 2035
11 December 2024 - 10:27
British American Tobacco (BAT) says it expects to deliver improved revenue in its new category and combustibles units in the second half of its financial year, and confirmed it was on track to deliver full-year guidance.
BAT, whose brands include Lucky Strike, Rothmans, Dunhill and Kent, said on Wednesday that the second-half acceleration was in line with its expectations, driven by its new categories, which included vaping products, the benefits of investments made in the first half in US commercial actions and the unwinding of wholesaler inventory movements...
