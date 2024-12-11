Companies / Industrials

Barloworld rockets on buyout and delisting offer

Consortium, which includes CEO Dominic Sewela, has offered R120 a share for industrial giant

11 December 2024 - 17:01
by Michelle Gumede

Barloworld’s share price was heading for its biggest one-day gain in a quarter of a century on Wednesday after the industrial group said a consortium, including its CEO, had offered to buy and delist the company, which went public in 1940.

The shares rose as much as 21% to R111.30 — the biggest one-day gain since at least 1999 — after the announcement of the offer, which values the company at R23bn...

