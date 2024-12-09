Italtile sees signs of early recovery in demand and spend
System-wide retail turnover reported by its brands CTM, Italtile Retail and TopT rose 2.2% compared with the prior period
09 December 2024 - 09:39
Italtile says though it is seeing the early signs of green shoots, the sustainability of the trend of improvement in demand and spend has yet to be proved.
Releasing a voluntary sales update for the five months ended November, the franchisee, retailer and manufacturer of tiles and bathroom ware said the first half of the review period was characterised by subdued consumer confidence and spend in the building and construction sector...
